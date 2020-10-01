Advertisement

Realme C17 and many IoT products listed in Realme India’s support page

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 5:50 pm

Latest News

Realme recently launched the Realme C17 in Bangladesh.
Realme will be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7. Now ahead of the launch event, Realme C17 and many other IoT products have been listed on Realme India official website.

First spotted by MySmartPrice, products such as Realme Smart Plug, Smart Bulb, Smart Camera 360, Watch S, Soundbar, Smart TV SLED 4K, N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Selfie Tripod, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, 20,000mAh Power Bank 2, 10,000mAh Power Bank 2i and Realme C17 have emerged in Realme India’s support page.

However, it is not known that all these devices will debut at the event in India on October 7.
Realme C17
Realme recently launched the Realme C17 in Bangladesh. The Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs 13,800) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Lake Green and Navy Blue colour options.

Realme C17 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. Realme C17 runs Realme UI on top of Android 10. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Realme C17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging through USB-C.


Realme C17 features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor.


Realme C17 announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

Realme Smart SLED 4K TV to launch in India on October 7

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will be launching in India on October 7

Latest News from Realme

