Realme C17 announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 2:49 pm

Realme C17 comes in Lake Green and Navy Blue colour options.

Realme has today launched Realme C17 smartphone in Bangladesh. The Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs 13,800) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Lake Green and Navy Blue colour options.

Realme C17 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 600 nits maximum brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. Realme C17 runs Realme UI on top of Android 10.
Realme C17
For the cameras, the Realme c17 features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme C17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging through USB-C. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.  The Realme C17 measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

