Realme C15 with 6000 mAh battery to launch on July 28

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone under its C-series in Indonesia. The company has revealed that it will be launching Realme C15 smartphone in the country.

The brand will launch the said smartphone on July 28. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's website and its Indonesian social media channels.

Realme has also revealed some key details of the upcoming Realme C15 smartphone. The brand has confirmed that the phone will be loaded with a 6000mAh battery. It will also support 18W fast charging technology as well.

The brand has also revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone. Aap per the teasers, the Realme C15 will be available in two colours including Seagull Grey and Marine Blue. The back panel comes with a quad-camera setup, while the front is loaded with a mini-drop display. There is a fingerprint sensor as well located at the back panel. That said, there is no information about the specs and other details of Realme C15, so stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile, Realme has confirmed that it will launch Realme 6i smartphone in India. The device will launch on July 24. Realme 6i will be sold on Flipkart after its launch.

The phone will come with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and a 48-megapixel camera. The Realme 6i will be available in just one configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.