Realme C15 announced with 6000mAh battery, Helio G35 SoC, 13MP quad-cameras

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme C15, in Indonesia. The phone is an enhanced version of Realme C11 which was recently launched in India with an upgraded battery and fast-charging capability.





Realme C15 Price

Realme C15 has been launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900). It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colours.





Advertisement

Realme C15 Specifications





Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back, unlike the Realme C11. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.





On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.





Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.



