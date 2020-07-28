Advertisement

Realme C15 announced with 6000mAh battery, Helio G35 SoC, 13MP quad-cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 1:15 pm

Latest News

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme C15, in Indonesia. The phone is an enhanced version of Realme C11 which was recently launched in India with an upgraded battery and fast-charging capability.

Realme C15 Price

 

Realme C15 has been launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900). It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colours.

Advertisement

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back, unlike the Realme C11. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

 
On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor.  For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

 
Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 processor launched in India

Realme C11 vs Redmi 8A: Clash of Budget Smartphones

Realme C15 with 6000 mAh battery to launch on July 28

Realme C11 to go on sale on July 22 on Flipkart and realme.com

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme C15

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live pricing details leaked ahead of launch

Realme C2 new update brings Realme Link and July Security Patch

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies