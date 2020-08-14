Advertisement

Realme C12 launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 5:43 pm

The Realme C12 comes in Marine Blue and Coral Red colour options.
Realme is all set to launch the Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones in India next week. While Realme C15 smartphone was launched in Indonesia last month. Now the company has also launched Realme C12 in the country.

 

Realme C12 Price

The Realme C12 is priced at 18,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$ 128 / Rs. 9588 approx.)  for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Marine Blue and Coral Red colour options.

 

Realme C12 Specifications


The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.

At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, slow-motion, nightscape, and more.  For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.  The dimensions measure at 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and the phone weighs 209 grams.


