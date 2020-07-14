Advertisement

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 processor launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 1:21 pm

Realme C11 is the world’s first smartphone that is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme C11, in India. TRealme C11 is the world’s first smartphone that is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor. 

 

Realme C11 price and availability

 

Realme C11 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Rich Green and Rich Gray colour options. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme.com starting from July 22, 2020, at 12:00 PM.

 

Realme C11 specifications

 

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It comes with face unlock feature as well but it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.

