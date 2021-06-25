Realme C11 2021 launched in India for Rs 6,799

The Realme C11 2021 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a water drop notch, 89.5% Screen-to-body Ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate and a 269 ppi pixel density.

Realme has silently launched the Realme C11 2021 smartphone in India. The phone features a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a Unisoc SoC. It is the first Android Go Edition smartphone from the company.

Realme C11 (2021) price



The Realme C11 2021 is priced at Rs 6999, but it is now available at an introductory price of Rs 6799 from Amazon.in, realme.com and offline stores as well. It comes in Cool Blue and Cool Gray colours.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

The Realme C11 2021 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a water drop notch, 89.5% Screen-to-body Ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate and a 269 ppi pixel density. Under-the-hood, the handset packs a 1.6GHz octa-core UniSoC SC9863 processor.

The processor is coupled with 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a MicroSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme C11 2021 comes with a single 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash on the back paired with a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front for selfies. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner.

The Realme C11 2021 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support that claims to last for up to 48 hours of standby time. The phone runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI Go Edition.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone measures 165.2×76.4×9.1mm, and weighs 190grams.