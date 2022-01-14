Realme 9 Pro leaks ahead of launch

Realme 9 series has been a part of the rumour land since last year and in September of 2021, we got confirmation that the Realme 9 series will debut some time during this year. It seems like we finally have some developments regarding one of the smartphones in the series, which is the Realme 9 Pro.

Realme 9 Pro Renders

SmartPrix has shared the high resolution renders as well as the specifications of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro. The renders for the smartphone show us that it will come with narrow bezels and a punch-hole that will house the selfie camera. The phone has relatively flat sides and a triple camera setup at the rear along with an LED flash.

Volume buttons reside on the left while we have the power button on the right. We expect it to have the speaker grille and Type-C port at the bottom. Furthermore, the renders for the device show us the Midnight Black colour variant while it is expected to come in two more colours namely Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue.

Realme 9 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the leak, the Realme 9 Pro will have a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As the leak says that it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, it should be an AMOLED panel and not an LCD one. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For optics, it is rumoured to have a triple camera system on the rear with a 64MP main shooter along with 8MP and 2MP lenses. It will have a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.