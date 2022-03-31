Realme 8 starts receiving stable Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme 8 is getting a stable version of the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update in India. The brand launched the phone last year in India in April with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 Android 12

The new build comes with version RMX3085_11.C.06 as announced via a community blog post. In order to get this build, users should be on firmware version RMX3085_11.A.24 or RMX3085_11.A.26.

The update will roll out in a staged manner, and the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

ALSO READ: Realme GT Neo 2 Android 12 stable update rolling out with Realme UI 3.0

If no critical bugs are found after the update, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the security patch level after the update.

The update brings Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 new features for Realme 8. These include the the new Privacy Dashboard, a clean user interface, revamped page layout, Quantum Animation Engine 3.0, Quick Launch, FlexDrop, new zoom sliderand more.

Further, the update adds a chart to display your battery usage. It also improves the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC.

Specifications

Realme 8 features 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of imaging, the Realme 8 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Besides, it packs a 5000 mAh battery that has 30W fast charging support.