Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest range of smartphones in its Realme 7 series. The company has introduced Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 smartphones in the country.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 pricing details

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 21,999. The smartphone is available in Mirror White and Mirror Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com starting from September 14.

Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 is available in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com starting from September 10.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 600 nits brightness and 98 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual Frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, NavIC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 160.9 x 75.4 x 8.7mm and weighs 182 grams.

Realme 7 specifications

The Realme 7 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU.

The Realme 7 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.3 x 74.8 x 9.4mm and weighs 196.5 grams.