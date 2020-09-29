Advertisement

Realme 7i to be launched in India on October 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 29, 2020 1:04 pm

Realme 7i is said to come in two colour options including Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.
Realme has today announced that it will launch Realme 7i smartphone in India on October 7 at 12.30 P.M. Alongside,  Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather special edition will also be launched next month.

As per an earlier leak, Realme 7i will come in two storage variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. Additionally, the smartphone is said to come in two colour options including Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.

 

Realme 7i was launched in Indonesia for 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. The phone could be launched in India around Rs 15,000.

Realme 7i specifications

 

Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage.


On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.1 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.5~8.9mm and it weighs 188 grams.

