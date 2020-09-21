Realme 7i colours and storage options leaked ahead of India launch

Realme recently introduced the Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia.

Realme 7i is said to be launched in India next month. Now ahead of the launch, the colours and storage options of Realme 7i have leaked online.



Realme 7i

- Fusion Green / Fusion Blue

- 4+64/128GB

- Coming in Oct



Furthermore, another tipster Himanshu has leaked the colours and storage options of Realme 7i. As per the leak, Realme 7i will come in two storage variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. Additionally, the smartphone is said to come in two colour options including Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.



Realme 7i was launched in Indonesia for 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. The phone could be launched in India around Rs 15,000.





Realme 7i specifications

Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a single hole-punch display at the front for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.



On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.1 aperture for selfies and video calling.



Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.5~8.9mm and it weighs 188 grams.