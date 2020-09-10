Advertisement

Realme 7 sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 10:27 am

Realme 7 comes in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.
Realme 7 was launched in India last week along with Realme 7 Pro. Now Realme 7 sale will be held today for the first time at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme 7 Pro will be available on sale on September 14.

 

Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 comes in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.

Realme 7 specifications

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

 

The Realme 7 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

 

Connectivity features are dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.3 x 74.8 x 9.4mm and weighs 196.5 grams.

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

FauG is different from PubG

Poco M2 1st Impression

