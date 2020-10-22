Advertisement

Realme 7 Pro update brings camera optimisations and October security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 3:31 pm

Latest News

Realme 7 Pro update optimizes the overexposure of the front camera, optimizes the colour shifts of the rear camera and optimizes the dynamic range of the rear camera in 64M mode.
Advertisement

Realme 7 Pro has started receiving a new update in India which brings October Android security patch along with optimizations and bug fixes

The new update comes with version number RMX2170PU_11_A.17. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

Realme announced the update for Realme 7 Pro on its official forum. As per the changelog, the update optimizes the overexposure of the front camera, optimizes the colour shifts of the rear camera and optimizes the dynamic range of the rear camera in 64M mode.

In the settings, the update optimizes the minimum brightness when playing videos. Further, the update fixes the probabilistic issue that the screen dims after fingerprint unlock in outdoor scenarios and probabilistic issue of unable to fast charge in some scenarios.

Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. "The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days" said Realme in the forum post.

 

To recall, Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has  a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Advertisement

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. The Realme 7 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 7 sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

Realme 7 gets its first update with camera improvements and new features

Realme 7 Pro sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Hot 10 new variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage to be launched on October 23

Gionee F8 Neo launched in India for Rs 5,499

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies