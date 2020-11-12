Advertisement

Realme 7 5G launch confirmed, is it a rebranded Realme V5?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 12, 2020 12:49 pm

Realme UK has confirmed the launch date of the Realme 7 5G which will be launching on 19th November.
Realme is set to launch its Realme 7 5G at a virtual event in the UK on 19th November. The company revealed the same through its UK twitter handle and event will be live streamed on the company's social media pages and its YouTube channel.

 

The Realme 7 5G is supposed to be the first smartphone in the Realme 7 series lineup to have 5G connectivity. The lineup includes Realme 7, 7 Pro and 7i.

 

Recent leaks suggest that the device will be priced at CNY 1,499 (Approx Rs 16,800) for 6GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (Approx Rs 21,400) for 8GB/128GB variant. 

 

Realme 7 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

 

The realme 7 5G is supposed to carry a model number RMX2111. As this model number is originally linked to the Realme V5, it is expected that the Realme 7 5G will be a rebranded Realme V5. 

 

The Realme 7 5G should have a 6.5-inch punch hole design display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage.

 

The Realme 7 5G should include a quad-camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide angle sensor along with two more 2MP sensors.

 

It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging. It should have a side fingerprint scanner along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

Realme V5

 

The Realme V5 contains the same specifications mentioned above. There’s not even a single difference and it does look like the Realme 7 5G will be launched as a rebranded version of the V5.

Tags: Realme Realme V5

 

0 Comments

