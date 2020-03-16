Realme 6i confirmed to feature 16MP selfie camera and 5,000 mAh battery

Realme 6i will be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC is all set to launch on March 17 in Myanmar. The phone has already been confirmed to feature 18W fast-charging capability and 48MP quad rear cameras. Now some other key features of Realme 6i has also been confirmed.



The Realme 6i will be arriving with a waterdrop notch display, however thes screen size and resolution have not been revealed. The notch has been confirmed to sport a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones, on the other hand, feature a single punch-hole and a dual punch-hole selfie camera, respectively.





Realme 6i will be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. The company has already confirmed 18W fast-charging capability and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the 18W Quick Charge feature can reduce the charging time by 38%.



As far as the OS is concerned, the Realme 6i will most likely ship the latest Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s in-house Realme UI on top of it.The phone will be world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

The MediaTek Helio G70 chipset is said to be coupled with 4GB RAM. Realme 6i will measure 164.4×75.4×9.0mm and weigh 195 grams.





