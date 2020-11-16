Advertisement

Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power-Saving Mode and October security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 2:31 pm

Realme 6 Pro update optimizes the logic of the default state of the brightness lock.
Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new update in India which brings October 2020 Android security patch along with optimizations and bug fixes

The new update comes with version number RMX2061_11.A.37. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Realme took to its online community to announce the rollout of the latest Realme 6 Pro update.

As per the changelog, the update optimizes the logic of the default state of the brightness lock. In the settings, the update adds physical toggle on the setting interface of Screenshot and toggle for display keyboard when entering app drawer. Further, the update adds from Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort, toggle for system icons in Status bar, Super Power Saving Mode and Multi-user feature.

Realme 6 Pro update also optimizes the layout of call setting interface and fixes the probabilistic issue of the Reject With SMS feature. It also fixes the issue of the abnormal preview of the recording video interface when filming in 1080P/60 frames.

Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. "The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days" said Realme in the forum post.

