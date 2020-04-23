Realme 6 Pro new update adds ultra dark mode of rear camera, fixes PUBG issues and more

The Realme 6 Pro update adds the ultra dark mode of the rear camera and optimizes the clarity of 64M and wide-angle camera.

Realme has released a new update for the Realme 6 Pro which brings camera enhancement along with other improvements. The update also brings April Android security patch to the device.

Last month, Realme 6 Pro alongwith Realme 6 received Netflix HD video streaming support. The update also added March 2020 Android security patch.

The new update comes with version number RMX2061_11_A.15 and it is 3.37GB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings Android 2020 security patch for April 2020. The update also fixes the status bar updates slowly after unlocking the Bluetooth headset delay in playing PUBG and other games.



Furthermore, the update adds the ultra dark mode of the rear camera and optimizes the clarity of 64M and wide-angle camera. It solves the issue that without ultra-wide mode prompt when the time-lapse mode is switched to the ultra-wide angle mode.



The update solves the issue that the camera cannot adjust the beauty mode when the system language is Arabic and fixes front camera overexposure under the backlight environment.

