Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro new software update brings Netflix HD support in India

By: Meenu Rana, , New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2020 11:43 am

Realme said that update that fixes this issue for Amazon Prime Video users will roll out in the coming days.
Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the company has released a new update for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro which brings HD support for Netflix in India. This means that both Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 have received the Widevine L1 certification.

 

Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce Netflix HD video streaming support for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones. The update also brings brings March 2020 Android security patch.

The new firmware weighs around 320MB in size for the Realme 6 and it sports version number RMX2001_11_B.17. The update is rolling out over the air and is expected to reach all the units in coming days.

 

Realme 6 Pro update could be the RMX2061_11_A.11 build that rolled out recently. In a separte post, Realme said that update that fixes this issue for Amazon Prime Video users will roll out in the coming days.

 

 

 

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

 

Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

