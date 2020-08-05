Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red colour variant launched in India

The latest colour option is available for all the memory variants of Realme 6 Pro.

The company has introduced Lightning Red colour option. To recall, the smartphone was launched with the Lightning Orange colour option. With this, the phone is now available in Lightning Red and Lightning Orange colour options.

Coming to the price, the Realme 6 Pro latest colour option comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option. The latest colour option will be available for purchase from Flipkart during its upcoming Big Savings Days sale, which starts today midnight.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with NavIC navigation system. The smartphone comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The Realme 6 Pro is loaded a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the company’s Realme UI running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.