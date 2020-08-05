Advertisement

Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red colour variant launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 10:34 am

The latest colour option is available for all the memory variants of Realme 6 Pro.
Realme has today announced the launch of a new colour variant of its mid-budget smartphone, the Realme 6 Pro. The latest colour option is available for all the memory variants of Realme 6 Pro. 

 

The company has introduced Lightning Red colour option. To recall, the smartphone was launched with the Lightning Orange colour option. With this, the phone is now available in Lightning Red and Lightning Orange colour options. 

 

Coming to the price, the Realme 6 Pro latest colour option comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option. The latest colour option will be available for purchase from Flipkart during its upcoming Big Savings Days sale, which starts today midnight. 

 

Realme 6 Pro specifications

 

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. 

 

On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with NavIC navigation system. The smartphone comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. 

 

The Realme 6 Pro is loaded a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the company’s Realme UI running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

 

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

