Realme 6 gets its first update in India with March security patch

The Realme 6 update brings night mode and 120fps slo-mo mode to front camera along with bug fixes.

Advertisement

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the Realme 6 smartphone has received its first software update.

The update comes with version number RMX2001_11_A.11. It brings March Android security patch to the latest smartphone. The update brings night mode and 120fps slo-mo mode to front camera along with bug fixes.









Advertisement

Here is the complete changelog of the update:



Security

Android security patch: March, 2020



System

Fixed the issue that swipe-up gestures enable Google Assistant



Camera

Added front night mode

Added front 120fps SLO-MO mode

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it and is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

Source