Realme 5i renders and key specs leaked

Realme 5i design looks almost identical to the Realme 5 smartphone.

Realme is said to be working on Realme C3 and Realme 5i smartphones. Realme 5i was recently spotted at the database of Singapore’s IMDA certification body. Now the renders and key specs of the Realme 5i have also leaked online.



As per a YouTube video shared by YouTube channel, Pixel, Realme 5i design looks almost identical to the Realme 5 smartphone. It shows the Realme 5i in light blue colour. The rear of the smartphone features a vertical quad-camera setup which is aligned vertically and a fingerprint scanner. The display of the Realme 5i features a waterdrop notch.



As far as specs are concerned, Realme 5i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone will have quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme 5i will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it will have two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. The phone wll be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



Previously, Realme 5i received Wi-Fi Alliance certification earlier with model number RMX2030. Realme 5i Wi-Fi certification revealed that the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The Realme 5i will run Android Pie out-of-the-box with the firmware version RMX2030EX_11_A.08_191130.



Additionally, Realme 5i was also certified by Thailand's NBTC and Indonesia's TKDN. It was also certified by India's BIS which reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India as well.