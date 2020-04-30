Advertisement

Realme 3 and Realme 3i receive new update with Charging Animation feature

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 4:43 pm

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Realme is now rolling out a new software update to its Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones. The update in India brings new charging animation which was announced recently.

 

The update comes with version number RMX1827EX_11_C.09 for Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones and is about 213MB in size. Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

Realme 3 and 3i recently update with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.28. The update also comes with latest April security patch along with some known bugs and it improved system stability as well.

 

Realme also started rolling out Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 update to both the Realme smartphones in India. The update brings many features like Smart Sidebar, Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App. It brings new Navigation Gestures, Focus Mode, new charging animation, pause option for screen recording, and TalkBack floating prompts. The update adds 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture support that lets users capture a screenshot of the selected part of the screen using three fingers on the screen.

 

The Realme 3i features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection 3. The phone comes equipped with MediaTek Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

 

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor along with Mali G72 GPU.

 

