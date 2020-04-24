Realme 3 gets a new update in India, brings April security patch

The new update brings a host of bug fixes along with the latest security patch.

Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its budget-centric smartphone, the Realme 3. The new update brings a host of bug fixes along with the latest security patch.

The update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.28. The update is about 2.04 GB in size. The update reveals that the company has added latest April security patch to the Realme 3 smartphone. Furthermore, the update brings some known bugs fixes and improved system stability to the smartphone.

In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Meanwhile, the company recently rolled out an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 3 and Realme 3i users. Now the company has started rolling out Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 update to both the Realme smartphones in India.

Advertisement

The update is only rolled out for the Realme 3 and Realme 3i users who registered for the early access program. The Android 10 update comes with version number RMX1827EX_11_C.03 and it weighs 2.46 GB in size.

To recollect some key information, the Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,999. The new variant is available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor along with Mali G72 GPU. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GPS, Wifi, GLONASS, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack.