Realme 14x 5G Launched in India: Is it Worth Buying?

Realme 14x 5G has been launched in India as the latest budget offering from the Chinese brand with a couple of segment-first features, such as an IP69 rating and a 6000mAh battery. However, is it worth considering in this segment against some other tough competitors such as the recently announced Poco M7 Pro 5G? We’ll help you out with that below.

Realme 14x 5G: Price, Availability

Realme 14x 5G is available to purchase via Realme’s own website and Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. One can avail a limited time bank discount of Rs 1,000 on these variants. Moreover, those who buy it during the first sale which has begun today and ends on December 22, will get 1 year extended warranty as well. It can be bought in Jewel Red, Golden Glow, or Crystal Black shades.

Realme 14x 5G: Specifications

Realme 14x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC colour gamut, and 650 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a hybrid slot.

For optics, it gets a single camera at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 OV50D primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and reverse wired charging support.

The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and will get 2 generations of Android OS updates. It gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also has a single speaker for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics.

Realme 14x 5G Vs Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G, which launched yesterday in the Indian market, serves as the best competitor to the Realme 14x 5G as both of them start for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Poco’s second variant, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 16,999.

Coming to the specs, Poco M7 Pro 5G boasts of a superior AMOLED panel than Realme’s handset. That’s because not only does AMOLED panel offers punchier colours with better contrast, but also the fact that this panel is brighter, sharper with a higher resolution, makes it a better choice at this price point. Speaking of performance, Poco’s handset once again packs a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip compared to Realme’s Dimensity 6300.

Both of them have the same RAM options but you get an additional 256GB storage option with Poco which you don’t get with Realme. Both of them have a 50MP primary camera sensor on the back so we won’t comment on which one is the superior one as we haven’t tested them side by side. Poco M7 Pro 5G also packs stereo speakers while Realme 14x 5G has a single speaker.

Realme also does have a couple of advantages at this price, including the huge 6000mAh battery and the IP69 rating which the Poco devices misses out on.

Clearly, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is a better offering at Rs 14,999 because it has more to offer at that price if we compare it to the Realme 14x 5G. However, Realme’s device can only be considered if you prefer its design, a huge battery, and a more durable smartphone.