Poco M7 Pro 5G: Poco Just Killed Note 14 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G has been launched in India but one could notice that it sports specifications that are strikingly similar to Redmi’s Note 14 5G which also launched in India earlier this month. Both devices are available at different prices which would make you think as to which one should you purchase, and here we are to help you.

Specifications Comparison

Both Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 14 5G sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 8-bit colours, 2100 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset, packing up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They also pack the same 5110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. Further, they include an IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options on both include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

The devices run on Hyper OS based on Android 14 and will get 2 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handsets are IP64 rated as well.

Till now, you wouldn’t notice any difference in terms of specifications between the two. However, they differ slightly in the camera segment. While both of them have the same 50MP primary Sony LYT-600 sensor on the back and a 20MP selfie sensor, the auxiliary Sensors are different. Poco’s device replaces the 2MP macro camera of Redmi device with a 2MP depth sensor and completely omits the 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

Price Difference

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model coming in at Rs 16,999. Buyers can avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount.

The Redmi Note 14 5G on the other hand, is available in three versions, including 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB + 128GB model at Rs 19,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model coming in at Rs 21,999. You can also avail a Rs 1,000 discount on these models.

Clearly, Poco’s handset is a much better offering out of the two, as spending Rs 4,000 more for an ultra-wide angle sensor isn’t worth at all, unless you absolutely need that sensor at all costs. Not only that, but you also get more RAM and storage in Poco M7 Pro than Redmi Note 14 5G base model, because even the top model of Poco’s handset costs Rs 2,000 less than Redmi Note 14 5G’s base 6GB version.

This isn’t the first time Poco has created a price disparity between its own product and Redmi’s product when both of them offer a near-identical experience. Poco pulled off a similar move with the Poco C75 5G which it launched alongside the Poco M7 Pro 5G. While the C75 5G is essentially a rebranded Redmi A4 5G, it is priced Rs 1,500 cheaper for the same 4GB + 64GB model.

While the reduced pricing is a welcome benefit for new customers, it’s understandably frustrating for existing Redmi smartphone buyers. They might feel cheated, knowing they could have saved money had they waited a bit longer. The rebranding game isn’t new for Poco, and new buyers should beware of future launches from these brands as well, as a similar instance might happen once again.