Budget Smartphones’ Comparison: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ and Realme P3 5G

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ launched in India last week and the device goes head to head with the Realme P3 5G that’s available at a similar price point. Here we are with a specs comparison between the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ and Realme P3 5G that should help you make a decision regarding which one is a better pick.

Display

The Infinix handset sports a 6.78-inch (1080 x 2436 pixels) FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB colour gamut, Widevine L1, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ sports a smoother display with a higher Refresh Rate which those will appreciate who want a more fluid experience. On the other hand, while Realme’s panel will also feel smooth in daily use, it is also brighter at the same time. As a result, we’d give this round a tie.

Performance and Software

Realme P3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Infinix’s device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage.

Both the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ and Realme P3 5G will offer the nearly the same performance considering both chipsets are equally capable of handling various tasks. However, Infinix’s device wins in this area due to more amount of RAM on offer in the base variant along with it being faster as well compared to the LPDDR4x RAM in Realme’s phone. Software-wise, it is up to you whether you prefer XOS or Realme UI.

Battery and Cameras

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup on the Realme P3 5G, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

As for the Infinix Note 50s 5G+, there’s a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary rear camera along with a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, there’s a 13MP f/2.2 sensor. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

We won’t comment on the cameras as we haven’t tested the two devices side-by-side. However, in terms of battery, Realme’s devices gains the lead due to a bigger cell it employs. On the other hand, Infinix’s devices would charge quicker despite having the same charging speed as Realme’s P3 5G because it packs a slightly smaller cell.

Verdict

The Realme P3 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the top-end 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 19,999. The Infinix device costs Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

We’d say that between the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ and Realme P3 5G, the former offers a better value for money despite being cheaper. Realme’s device can be considered if you want a larger battery but apart from that, there’s not much it can offer that can beat Infinix’s phone.