Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launched in India: Check Details

The Realme 14 Pro series 5G has been launched in India, including the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. The 14 Pro 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset while the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets the Snapdragon processor. Here are all the other details of the new devices.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim, and the 12GB + 256GB version priced at Rs 34,999. There’s a Rs 2,000 bank discount on the 8GB RAM models and a Rs 4,000 bank discount on the 12GB RAM model. The device will be available in Suede Grey, Pearl White, and Bikaner Purple shades from January 23 on Realme’s website, mainline stores, and Flipkart.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. There’s a Rs 2,000 bank discount available on both variants. It will go on sale alongside the 14 Pro+ 5G on the same platforms in colours including Suede Grey, Pearl White, and Jaipur Pink.

The pre-booking for the device has begun today, January 16, and will end on January 22 at 12:00 AM. You can pre-book the devices via the same platforms they’ll be available to purchase from.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G: Specifications

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and the 14 Pro 5G get a 6.83-inch quad-curved (dual-curved in Pro) AMOLED Display with 1.5K Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor powers the Pro+ model while the Dimensity 7300 Energy chip powers the Pro version.

Realme 14 Pro 5G

The Pro+ packs up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage while the Pro maxes at 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handsets pack a 6000mAh battery where the Pro+ supports 80W fast wired charging and the Pro supports 45W fast charging.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50MP f/2.7 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra Wide-Angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP f/2.0 Samsung camera on the front.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS paired with a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 sensor on the front for selfies.

The smartphones run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2 in 14 Pro+ and Bluetooth v5.4 on 14 Pro. The 14 Pro+ 5G and the 14 Pro 5G are also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and have dual stereo speakers as well.