Realme 13 Series 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Realme has unveiled the 13 series 5G smartphones in India with a MediaTek Dimensity processor under the hood.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Realme debuted the 13 Pro series 5G in India in July and a month later, the brand has now debuted the Realme 13 series 5G consisting of the Realme 13+ 5G and the Realme 13 5G. The new smartphones will go on sale in September and come with features like a MediaTek Dimensity under the hood.

Realme 13 5G: Specs, Price, Availability

The Realme 13 5G costs Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Speed Green and Dark Purple colour options and will go on sale from September 6 via Realme’s own website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores near you. You can pre-book the device beginning today at 6 PM IST till September 5 to avail limited time offers with benefits of over Rs 3,000, where you get an additional free screen damage protection 6-months available when pre-booking via Mainline channels & realme.com along with Buds Wireless 3 neo worth Rs 1,299 if you pre-book via Mainline channels.

Once the device goes on sale, buyers can avail a cachback benefit of Rs 1,000.

The Realme 13 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 83% NTSC coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits typical brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under the hood, paired with 8GB and up to 256GB of storage which is also expandable.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5, v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13 5G is also IP64 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme 13+ 5G: Specs, Price, Availability

The Realme 13+ 5G costs Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. It comes in Speed Green, Victory Gold, and Dark Purple colour options and will go on sale from September 6 via Realme’s own website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores near you. You can pre-book the device beginning today at 6 PM IST till September 5 to avail limited time offers with benefits of over Rs 3,000 which remain the same as that of Realme 13 5G. Once the device goes on sale, buyers can avail a cachback benefit of Rs 1,500.

The Realme 13+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of 3.1 storage which is also expandable.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Further, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 80W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13+ 5G is also IP65 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

