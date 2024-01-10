The Realme 11 Pro gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.
Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP f/1.8 main camera alongside an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.5 shooter for selfies and video calls.
Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.3.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|08 June, 2023
|Price (₹)
|23,999
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Gold
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Dimensity 7050
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 4.0, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|100MP f/1.8 main lens + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.5 lens
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity