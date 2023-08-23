Realme 11x 5G, Realme 11 5G arrived in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Realme has debuted a couple of new phones in India today, including the Realme 11x 5G and the Realme 11 5G. Both the smartphones belong to the budget segment in the country but the Realme 11 5G is the higher end model out of the two. It gets better cameras and faster charging than the 11x 5G. Read on to know more about what they offer and what other phones are they competing with.

Realme 11x 5G: Price, Specs, Competition

The Realme 11x 5G has a starting price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. It is offered in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options and will be available from August 30. It can be availed via Flipkart, Realme’s own website , and leading retail stores. As a part of a launch offer, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 for transactions done through SBI and HDFC credit cards.

As for the specs, Realme 11x 5G gets a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme 11x 5G, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Realme 11x 5G is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2.

Coming to competition, the Realme 11x 5G is competing with the recently launched Tecno Pova 5 Pro, which in comparison with Realme’s phone, offers faster charging at 68W, more RAM for the same price tag (Rs 14,999), and also the arc design at the back with LED lights which is a segment-first feature.

Realme 11 5G: Price, Specs, Competition

The Realme 11 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 19,999. It comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour options and will go on sale starting August 29 on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. Launch offers remain the same as Realme 11x 5G’s.

Talking of the specs, Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

There’s a dual rear camera setup on the Realme 11 5G, including a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and an 83.6-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 89.1-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video chats, the Realme 11 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include an side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.2.

As for competition, one of the toughest contenders for Realme 11 5G to beat is the Lava Agni 2 5G (Review). The phone from Lava has a better display that’s an AMOLED panel and is curved, along with a superior chipset, and a close-to-stock Android operating system which may be liked by many. It also has a phone from Tecno to beat, and that’s the Tecno Camon 20 Pro, which again offers a better AMOLED display and a much better chipset. However, you get less storage and slower charging as a trade-off for the same price tag as top-end model of Realme 11 5G, which is Rs 19,999.