Realme 10,000mAh Classic Blue power bank, Buds Air Iconic cover price revealed

Realme recently introduced a new Realme 10,000 power bank with Classic Blue colour option along with Buds Air Iconi cover. Now, the company has finally revealed the pricing and availability details of both the products.

The latest Realme 10,000 power bank with Classic Blue colour option is priced at Rs 1,299. The Realme Buds Air Iconic cover comes with a price tag of Rs 399. The product will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme’s official website starting from January 26, 2020. The Buds Air Iconic cover will be available from January 28, 2020 on Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Recollecting some key features, the latest power bank from Realme comes with a Blue colour option with yellow finish at the top and bottom. With this, the power bank is now available in Red, Yellow, Grey and Blue colour options. The power bank comes with 12.5mm thickness and it is weighs 230 grams.

The power bank supports 18W two-way fast charging via USB Type-C cable. It also comes with dual output along with 12 layers of protection. The company has revealed that the power bank can be charged in 3.28 hours with 18W fast charger and in 5.36 hours with a standard 10W charger.

Coming to Realme Buds AIr Iconic cover, it is available in Black, White, Blue and Yellow colours. The cover features a tailor-made ‘R’ logo that was designed by Pentagram. The company has revealed that Iconic cover case are comfortable to hold and it comes with metal carabiner to give Buds Air omnidirectional protection and prevention against loss.