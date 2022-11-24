Realme 10 Pro series 5G India launch on December 8: Things to know

Realme is all set to unveil its 10 Pro series 5G in India on December 8, the brand announced today. The series was recently announced in China and consisted of the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+. Both smartphones come with a 108MP camera and come with 120Hz displays.

Realme 10 Pro series 5G: Launch date, Availability

The brand announced that the global launch, including that of India, will take place on December 8, 12:30 PM IST. Further, the brand also confirmed via its teaser that the devices would be available via Flipkart for purchase.

Realme 10 Pro series 5G: Price

The Realme 10 Pro series 5G started at approximately Rs 18,500 in China for the base model of the 10 Pro. The Realme 10 Pro+ started at approximately Rs 26,200 in China. India and global pricing of the two models are yet to be unveiled.

Realme 10 Pro+: Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and 950 nits peak brightness. The device can cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 1080 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.1.

Realme 10 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it comes with a 108MP Samsung HM6 main camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.1.