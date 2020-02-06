  • 14:11 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Rapido to offer free rides to all voters in Delhi

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 1:48 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it will waive off 100 per cent ride fee for all rides up to 3 Kms to election booth, anywhere in Delhi.

 

Rapido has today announced that it will offer free rides to the election polling booth for all voters in Delhi. The capital is gearing up to elect representatives to the Legislative Assembly on February 08, 2020.

 

The company has revealed that it will waive off 100 per cent ride fee for all rides up to 3 Kms to election booth, anywhere in Delhi. The company has revealed that the offer is valid from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on February 08, 2020, in Delhi. In order to avail this offer, users will get a push notification about #RideToVote. Users can use code IVOTE on Rapido application to avail this offer. 

 

Talking about the initiative, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said, “Our vision is to make intra-city transportation convenient, affordable and accessible for millions in the country. We see Elections as a key part of our Democracy and Constitution and would like to do our bit for the society. To eliminate transportation barriers as a reason to not vote, we are offering 100% waivers to voters in Delhi on Rapido App for Election Day. Our #RideToVote to supplement their Right To Vote.”

 

Rapido has also revealed that it is now operational in around 100 cities. The company launched its service in Delhi in November 2019 and since then, it revealed that customers have completed 1 Lakh rides on its platform. The brand has revealed that there are more than 5K Captains for Rapido who will be offered special incentive to ensure Delhi has sufficient supply of easy transportation throughout the day.

 

AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ specs, price leaked ahead of February 11 launch

Xiaomi teases new smartphone launch with dual Cameras, 5000mAh battery on Feb 11

Vodafone and Idea postpaid plans to come under Vodafone RED brand

Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched in India

Moto G8 Power specs revealed via Amazon listing

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

How to enable parental Control on TikTok

Disney+ to launch in India on March 29 via Hotstar

Paytm launches All-in-One Android POS for small businesses and merchant partners

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies