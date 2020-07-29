RAEGR launches AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker in India

AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker comes in two colour variants - Black and White and available in single and twin speaker packs.

The pocket-sized RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker will be available for an introductory price Rs 1,499 on Amazon India. It is also available as a single speaker unit for Rs 799. It comes with a warranty of 1 Year + Extra 6 months.





The RAEGR AirDrums 400 is a tiny twin-speaker TWS kit. The speakers are suitable for leisure, entertainment, office, indoor, outdoor, and others. This wireless speaker is compatible with multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, desktop computers and mobile phones.



Key features of the RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speakers include loud 3W distortion-free audio, with HD sound, Deep Bass, 10 hours of battery life, in-built microphone and an ultra-portable form factor.





The tiny RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker features 3 watts (each) of HiFi sound quality audio power with rich deep bass in an ultra compact size and produces a loud volume with zero distortion. Based on Bluetooth v5.0, the two tiny speakers are quickly able to pair with each other and with the Bluetooth-enabled device along with lower power consumption and lower latency, and as far as 10 meters away from the source.



Each AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker has built-in 520mAh rechargeable Lithium battery that allows users to enjoy music for as long as 10 hours on a single charge. Each speaker can charge up to 100% in as little as 1.5 hours. Each speaker also has an in-built microphone, so users who pair it with their smartphones can easily make and receive calls.



The kit consists of two speakers and can be used individually with different devices, or paired together to create a stereo sound. Lastly, each speaker is equipped with a strong and durable Nylon Lanyard so that you can hang them safely to your backpack or bicycle. The RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker weighs just 56.5g each and measure just 48mm x 30mm in size. Bundled with the speakers are a pair of lanyards and USB cables each, and a user manual.





Commenting on the announcement, Ajesh George, MD, RAEGR said, “Ultra Portable RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Bluetooth Speaker provides an enhanced stereo experience in the ultra-compact speaker segment compared to other mono speakers. The product caters to customers who seek a pocket-sized compact form factor with rich audio, long battery life and ultra-portability.”