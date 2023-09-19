 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 unveiled, to power Upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro

Qualcomm has introduced a mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. This Chipset will power an upcoming Redmi smartphone scheduled for launch in China on September 21.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 to power Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro, part of the upcoming Redmi Note 13 lineup, is set to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Its launch is expected to be on September 21 in China. Although the Redmi Note 13 series maintains the familiar design of its predecessor, it promises some upgrades, as recently revealed through a Weibo post.

Key anticipated features include an ISOCELL HP3 200MP camera, a high-refresh-rate 120Hz AMOLED Display and 120W Fast charging capabilities.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Specifications

Qualcomm’s latest mid-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, is built on TSMC’s advanced 4nm process technology. This chipset includes an octa-core CPU configuration consisting of four Cortex A78 performance cores running at 2.4GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz. These CPU cores are designed to offer efficient and responsive performance.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 integrates an Adreno 710 GPU and the Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, ensuring seamless connectivity. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, enhancing wireless communication capabilities.

In terms of display capabilities, this chipset supports FHD+ displays with the ability to handle 4K videos at 30fps, 10-bit color depth, a 144Hz refresh rate, HLG, HDR10, and HDR vivid content. Its 12-bit triple ISPs enable support for a 200MP sensor and HDR video recording.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 also incorporates Snapdragon Elite gaming features, including Snapdragon sound with Qualcomm aptX for high-quality, lossless music streaming. It is compatible with LPDDR5 RAM and the UFS 4.0 storage type. The FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity system ensures fast and reliable wireless connections.

Additionally, the chipset features AI De-Noising (AIDE) technology, which the company claims enhances network rendering quality and produces clearer photos. It is equipped with Quick Charge 4+ technology for fast charging.