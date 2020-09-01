Advertisement

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile platform announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 12:16 pm

The latest chipset is said to deliver immersive gameplay and it is backed by faster artificial intelligence and upgraded GPU and CPU performance.

Qualcomm has today announced the launch of its latest mobile platform known as Snapdragon 732G. The latest chipset is said to deliver immersive gameplay and it is backed by faster artificial intelligence and upgraded GPU and CPU performance. 

 

The latest chipset from Qualcomm comes loaded with Kryo 470 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz. The chipset is backed by Adreno 618 GPU that offers 15 per cent improvement in the graphics rendering. The company has revealed that the upcoming Poco smartphone will be the first device to be powered by the latest chipset. 

 

Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color. It features 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 732G offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency. The Snapdragon 732G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem, offering LTE download and upload speeds in addition to breakthrough Wi-Fi performance.

 

"We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform,” said Sam Jiang, head of products, POCO Global. “We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities."

 

