Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC announced, expected to debut on affordable smartphones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 1:43 pm

The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform features the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G.
Qualcomm Technologies announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, the first 4-series mobile platform equipped with 5G. The 8nm-based processor is expected to debut on affordable smartphones from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Nokia in early 2021.

 

The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform features the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes; Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) for top mobile performance and connectivity.

The Snapdragon X51 enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for near-instantaneous uploads and downloads and supports multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility. With Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, Snapdragon 480 also offers 2×2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features, such as 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, for significant range and performance improvements, in addition to Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio capabilities. Snapdragon 480 features additional trailblazing wireless technologies such as support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

 

Snapdragon 480 allows smartphone users to stay productive longer and recharge faster. The platform, based on 8nm process, features the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 Processor to deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, a first in a 4-series.

 

The chipset features Qualcomm Spectra 345 ISP, the first triple ISP in a 4 series. The triple 13MP photo capture can deliver images from the ultrawide, wide, and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720 videos simultaneously.

 

The Snapdragon 480 upgrades streaming and gaming user experiences. The 120fps FHD+ display support provides incredible content clarity and quick, smooth graphics rendering. The platform offers fully immersive entertainment with Qualcomm aptX audio, optimized gaming experiences across popular titles, seamless streaming for HD content, and faster application load times.

