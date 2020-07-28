Advertisement

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 100W+ fast charging platform announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 10:54 am

The brand has introduced Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, which is said to be the fastest commercial charging technology for Android phones.
Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest fast charging solution for Android devices. The brand has introduced Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, which is said to be the fastest commercial charging technology for Android phones. Quick Charge 5 is currently available for OEMs and is expected to be seen in commercial devices in Q3 2020.

 

The fast charging platform is claimed to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone. Quick Charge 5 is engineered to allow users to charge devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes. Quick Charge 5 is 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1. The solution supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery. 

 

Qualcomm claims that Quick Charge 5.0 comes with 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. The fast charging technology comes with dual/triple Charge technology, adaptive input voltage, INOV4, Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology.  It also runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4.

 

The brand has also unveiled new power management ICs (PMIC) known as Qualcomm SMB1396 and Qualcomm SMB1398. Both of them support 1SnP and 2SnP batteries. Qualcomm SMB1396 and Qualcomm SMB1398 are engineered to provide maximum efficiency above 98 percent. Finally, they can support higher than 20V input voltage operation to accommodate the highest power levels from both wireless and wired power sources.

 

