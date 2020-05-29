Qualcomm FastConnect 6900, FastConnect 6700 with 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 announced

The FastConnect 6900 and 6700 solutions are sampling now and will ship in production during the second half of 2020.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of a new range of mobile connectivity systems with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700. The FastConnect 6900 and 6700 solutions are sampling now and will ship in production during the second half of 2020.

The mobile connectivity systems features come loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the FastConnect 6900 offers a WiFi speed of up to 3.6Gbps on any mobile WiFi offering, while the FastConnect 6700 offers 3Gbps speeds. Both the chipsets come with Qualcomm 4K QAM (2.4, 5, 6 GHz) that it claims will enhance gaming and ultra HD streaming. FastConnect 6900 delivers an extra boost of performance through additional unique feature implementation of 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) with multi-band (including 6 GHz) capabilities.

FastConnect 6900 and 6700 also integrate Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options. The chipsets come with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive supporting wire-equivalent audio (up to 96kHz) and Qualcomm aptX Voice providing quality calls. When paired with the premium features of Qualcomm® QCC5141, QCC5144, QCC3046 and QCC3040 Audio SoCs, users can expect robust, premium audio quality with low power consumption.

The FastConnect 6900 and FastConnect 6700 come with ultra-low latency and provide high speed for emerging mobile applications, which it claims will boost mobile gaming and XR applications. The chipset offers latency reduction up to 8x in congested environments and it also comes with Wireless VR-class latency (<3ms) for Head Mounted Displays (HMD). The brand claims both of them come with a 14nm process node combined with power-management architecture that provides up to 50 per cent improvement in power efficiency, compared to previous generation solutions.