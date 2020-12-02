Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 that will power the flagships of 2021

Qualcomm has announced its latest top-end processor, the Snapdragon 888 that will power the flagship devices of 2021 by Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, and many more.

Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship series processor yesterday at its Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, and it is called the Snapdragon 888 (not 875). The newest flagship processor will be powering the flagships of 2021 and some of them such as the Mi 11, Realme Race, Find X3 Pro, and even the OnePlus devices that will launch in the first half of 2021.

Snapdragon 888, with the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, enables global compatibility by offering mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, as well as support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand alone, non-stand alone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

The new 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, with the completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor can perform 26 tera operations per second. It can also help displays achieve up to 144 frames per second.

With the faster gigapixel speed Qualcomm Spectra ISP, users can capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution—up to 35% faster than the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 888 also will feature the “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance,” while these upgrades are still yet to be revealed in detail.

For local wireless connectivity the new chipset supports Wi-Fi 6E (ax working in the 6GHz band) as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

Other OEMs apart from the ones mentioned above that will introduce their flagships powered by Snapdragon 888, include ASUS, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, Sharp, Vivo, and ZTE.