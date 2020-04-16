Advertisement

Qualcomm and BOE partners to bring flexible display with 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 2:23 pm

Qualcomm has announced that it is partnering with BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. to bring innovative display products featuring 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. 

 

With this, both the companies have started working on incorporating value-added and distinctive features to BOE’s flexible OLED panels, including the Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor. The partnership is claimed to provide flexible OLED displays with Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors that will help OEMs to created unique products. This will also allow in a streamlined supply chain and reduced bill of materials (BoM) and research and development expenses.

 

Qualcomm claims that one could expect smartphones with Qualcomm’s integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will hit the market in the second half of 2020. Apart from this, the company is also planning to extend the collaboration with BOE in other areas such as 5G, XR, IoT and more. 

 

“Qualcomm Technologies continuously strives to improve our collaboration in China, and collaboration with BOE will be another example of the dedication and our long-term commitment to driving innovations in this vibrant ecosystem,” said Roawen Chen, senior vice president and chief operations officer, QCT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Through this collaboration, we expect that OEMs will have more opportunities to design cutting-edge products that feature OLED displays made with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor technology. We look forward to further strengthening our innovative collaborations with BOE in key areas like 5G, XR and IoT.”

 

