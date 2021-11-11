PUBG: New State now available for download

PUBG: New State has been one of the most anticipated games since it was announced back in February of this year. The game was not supposed to arrive in India until some time later, the publisher announced it will arrive in the Indian region as well. And starting today, PUBG: New State is now available for download globally including India.

PUBG: New State on Android, iOS

The game has gone live on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and is completely free to download and play. Google Play shows PUBG New State as a 1.4GB download. After opening the game, it also downloads extra files worth 235MB on an average. Furthermore, you can download the Erangel 2051 map for an extra 230 megabytes.

The game witnessed a server crash in the morning after it became available for download. Users were getting a message that they were unable to connect to the server. Following the crash, the launch was delayed to 11:30AM IST and it is now finally available to play.

Krafton has relied on Facebook for saving data of users on cloud and sync across platforms. However, along with Facebook, Krafton has also provided an option of Google-based login so you can store the data on the Google Play Games account.

PUBG New State is also giving away the rewards it promised for pre-booking players. Therefore, you get some of the in-game currency and a special vehicle as well. Moreover, Krafton will still be releasing updates for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the region despite New State being the more latest version.

Further, PUBG: New State has been developed by PUBG Studios. It is set in the year 2051 and includes new maps and improved gameplay. Creative Director Daehun Kim said that New State is aimed at pushing the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features.