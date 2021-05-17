Advertisement

pTron Tangent Plus v2 Bluetooth neckband launched for Rs 999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 1:47 pm

pTron Tangent Plus is equipped with voice assistant and 10 mm dynamic drivers for an immersive stereo sound, accurate high frequencies, and mega bass.
pTron has announced the launch of advanced and upgraded Tangent Plus V2 Bluetooth neckband. The Tangent Plus v2 is available at Rs 999 only. The product comes in three colours - Ruddy Red, Bleeding Blue, and Titanium Grey.


The new Tangent Plus Bluetooth neckband boasts a perfectly secure fit, a built-in HD mic for crystal clear calls, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity for the most stable connection, and optimum battery life.

 

pTron Tangent Plus is equipped with voice assistant and 10 mm dynamic drivers for an immersive stereo sound, accurate high frequencies, and mega bass. Featured with IPX4 waterproof/sweat-proof levels, these wireless headphones neckband Bluetooth serves you anytime no matter you are in the gym, working out, running, and other sweaty exercises.

 

It has Easy 3-button control which is easy to access with your phone, hands-free answer/end/hang-up calls, play/pause/previous/next songs, and one-key to activate your phone's voice assistant.

 

Its powerful rechargeable 220mAh battery provides up to 18 hours of continuous music or phone conversation with a single full charge. pTron Tangent Plus v2 Bluetooth headphones just take 1 hour for a full charge and provide up to 200 hours standby time. These sports wireless earphones come with fast charging technology which ensures 6 hours of playback time on a just 10 minutes charge.


Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron commented on the launch, “Wireless is clearly the growing craze among the occupied youth. Every detail of pTron Tangent Plus is refined as per consumer feedback to include improvements in battery life, connectivity, seamless fast charging, and ergonomic design to produce the best possible music experience for music enthusiasts.”

 

pTron launches Bassbuds Vista with Wireless Charging

PTron launches Bassbuds Jets TWS earbuds at Rs 999

pTron launches its Made in India Smart Essentials Collection of TWS earbuds, Power bank and more

