pTron launches its Made in India Smart Essentials Collection of TWS earbuds, Power bank and more

pTron has announced the launch of its Made in India - Smart Essentials Collection, a variety of tech accessories. The Smart Essentials Collection consists of TWS earbuds, a Power bank, a super-fast charger, and a smart charging cable, manufactured in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India. The Made in India Collection is available for purchase on Amazon India.

pTron Bassbuds Plus is a premium TWS offering with excellent sound output and several smart features including a digital battery display and voice assistance, all at a startling price of Rs 899. The TWS product also boasts a generous playtime of 12 hours, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Single key controls, Insta pairing, IPX4 rating for water & sweat resistance among other notable features.

Next in the collection is the Dynamo series of Powerbank - Dynamo Pro & Dynamo Lite. With 18W High speed charging Dynamo Pro offers 10000mAh of power with PD output allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. The lighter version Dynamo Lite, offers 10W High Speed charging.

Both the devices are BIS certified and provide multiple protection against Overcharge, Over-Discharge, Over Current, Over Voltage, Short Circuit & Reverse Connection. Both Dynamo Pro & Dynamo Lite is available on Amazon India at a special launch price of Rs 599 & Rs 549 respectively.

The new charging solution range comprises of Solero Type C Fast charging cable & Volta Plus Smart charger. Designed for Indian wall sockets, these BIS certified devices are the most ideal for travel and work environments.

Commenting at the unveiling event of pTron’s Smart Essentials Collection, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, said, “Being a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and generating employment in India is an important milestone for us at pTron. At the very core, the brand symbolizes innovation. We want to foster innovation on the home ground and prove to the Indian and global customer that technology does not have to laser beam out your wallet. We have witnessed fantastic reception and feedback on our TWS product – Bassbuds Plus, which is India’s first home-manufactured TWS product clocking sales of over 50,000 units in this short period since its launch. We aim to enter new markets in the accessories segment through this Made in India product range”.