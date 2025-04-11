Promate Launches TripMate-GaN160 as World’s First 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter

Promate has announced the launch of the world’s first 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter – TripMate-GaN160. The All-in-One travel adapter enables users to charge their laptops at up to 160 watts of speeds and has a total of three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.

TripMate-GaN160: Price, Features

The Promate Technologies TripMate-GaN160 will be available starting 10th April at a price of Rs 8,999, in a single black colour. The charge will be available exclusively at Amazon.in

Engineered with state-of-the-art GaNFast technology, it enables faster, more efficient charging while reducing heat generation and bulk. This travel adapter integrates an ultra-fast 140W PD USB-C port, two additional PD USB-C ports, a 60W USB-A port, and an universal AC socket supporting up to 2500W—ensuring charging for multiple high-power devices simultaneously, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

It gets a sleek, slide-out plug design that fits effortlessly into any travel bag. Its intelligent power distribution ensures optimal charging efficiency for all your gadgets. TripMate-GaN160 is the first travel adapter capable of charging high-performance laptops at full speed. With PD140 USB-C fast charging, it supports power-hungry devices like MacBook Pro 16” (140W), Dell XPS 17 (100W), Razer Blade 15 (100W), and most gaming laptops with RTX 3080/4080/4090 GPUs.

The charger includes interchangeable US, UK, EU, and AU plugs, ensuring seamless connectivity in over 150 countries. Further, it features a 10A fuse rating, overcharge protection, short-circuit prevention, and temperature control to safeguard your devices.