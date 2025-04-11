Promate Launches TripMate-GaN160 as World’s First 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter

HomeNewsPromate Launches TripMate-GaN160 as World’s First 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter

Promate has announced the launch of TripMate-GaN160 travel adapter in India which can charge laptops like MacBook Pro 16” at full speeds.

By The Mobile Indian Network

Promate has announced the launch of the world’s first 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter – TripMate-GaN160. The All-in-One travel adapter enables users to charge their laptops at up to 160 watts of speeds and has a total of three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.

TripMate-GaN160: Price, Features

The Promate Technologies TripMate-GaN160 will be available starting 10th April at a price of Rs 8,999, in a single black colour. The charge will be available exclusively at Amazon.in

Engineered with state-of-the-art GaNFast technology, it enables faster, more efficient charging while reducing heat generation and bulk. This travel adapter integrates an ultra-fast 140W PD USB-C port, two additional PD USB-C ports, a 60W USB-A port, and an universal AC socket supporting up to 2500W—ensuring charging for multiple high-power devices simultaneously, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

It gets a sleek, slide-out plug design that fits effortlessly into any travel bag. Its intelligent power distribution ensures optimal charging efficiency for all your gadgets. TripMate-GaN160 is the first travel adapter capable of charging high-performance laptops at full speed. With PD140 USB-C fast charging, it supports power-hungry devices like MacBook Pro 16” (140W), Dell XPS 17 (100W), Razer Blade 15 (100W), and most gaming laptops with RTX 3080/4080/4090 GPUs.

The charger includes interchangeable US, UK, EU, and AU plugs, ensuring seamless connectivity in over 150 countries. Further, it features a 10A fuse rating, overcharge protection, short-circuit prevention, and temperature control to safeguard your devices.

