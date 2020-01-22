PremiumAV wireless earbuds launched for Rs 4,999

The earbuds are available for purchase on Amazon carrying a warranty of as per Amazon policy.

PremiumAV, a computer peripherals provider, has today announced its waterproof wireless earbuds for Rs 4999. The earbuds are available for purchase on Amazon carrying a warranty of as per Amazon policy.



PremiumAV wireless earbuds come with a 3500 mAh TWS battery and an LED power display. The 3500 mAh battery has a USB charging port that allows charging other devices as well. It has high-quality speakers with customized Hi-Fi sound unit that makes deep bass and crisp clear treble.



In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and the latest QI wireless technology support for connectivity. The earbuds have a standby time of 120 hours. They come with approximately 4-5 hours of calling time and around six hours of playing time.



The Earbuds is IPX7 rated for protection against sweat and splashes. The earphone is designed for sports and fitness enthusiasts, for a sporty lifestyle. The earbuds are crafted to ensure a perfect and comfortable fit for users' ears.



The Bluetooth Earbuds come with stereo and monaural modes that allow users to use one or enjoy the stereo sound by using them together. The earbuds also come with an optimized acoustic chamber along with an inbuilt microphone solution, which helps them deliver an advanced noise suppression and voice enhancement, helping users pick-up and answer calls anywhere and anytime. These compact Earbuds are lightweight, weighing not more than 5 grams.



Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV said "These sporty waterproof wireless Earbuds are designed with the latest technology to deliver underwater music hearing experience. The long-lasting battery not only charges the Earbuds but can also charge other mobile accessories" said, Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV. "Our ambitious efforts for developing high-quality products at an affordable price have always paid off. Customers see the value for money when they use our products."