Premium Smartphones Under Rs 70k: Which One’s Right for You?

Just as the year begins, there are a plethora of premium smartphones under Rs 70k to choose from in India, and it could get slightly overwhelming for consumers to decide their pick amongst these options. Here we are with a buying guide, listing below the best premium smartphones under Rs 70k which we feel justify their price tag due to one or the other set of features. We’ll also list out the reasons why the particular smartphone made it to this list and why you may pick it over the others.

Vivo X200: Rs 65,999

The Vivo X200 launched earlier last year but packs some top-of-the-notch specifications in the display segment, processor, RAM, storage, battery, or cameras. Cameras are the highlight of the Vivo X200. Multiple user reviews and reviews from experts suggest that Vivo has done quite an excellent job when tuning the device’s cameras.

While we haven’t tested the device personally, the reviews we have seen so far from X200 users on platforms like X are generally positive, especially regarding optics. However, you may not consider it if you appreciate a polished and refined software experience as FunTouch OS 15 just doesn’t cut it, at least for now. While it may be filled with features and is based on the latest version of Android, that doesn’t mean the overall experience matches its competitors.

So there you have it—you can buy the Vivo X200 if you are looking for a camera-centric phone, would appreciate raw performance in scenarios such as gaming, or want to consume a lot of media. However, skip it if you prefer a seamless, smooth, and stable software experience.

Oppo Find X8: Rs 69,999

The Oppo Find X8 also launched in November last year but boasts specifications that are some of the best available in any Android smartphone right now in the market. It has the latest flagship chipset from MediaTek, a big silicon carbon battery, fast charging and wireless charging support, a great set of cameras, and software that provides one of the smoothest experiences we have ever seen on an Android device. When we reviewed the device, we liked how well the software was optimised and how versatile its cameras were. Furthermore, Oppo is also improving the device in both these areas with regular updates.

It’s hard to find a flaw in the Find X8, but if we were to nitpick, the device’s only drawback is that it doesn’t offer the best available features at its price point, which some of its competitors do, such as an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor or a QHD display. Despite that, we feel its an all-rounder due to how well the device is made and the rest of its specifications.

In conclusion, the Find X8 is a solid choice for those seeking a well-rounded Android experience. However, if having the latest and most advanced specifications is your priority, you may want to explore other options.

Apple iPhone 16: Rs 69,999

The iPhone 16 is for Apple fans. It surely doesn’t match its Android competitors in terms of specifications and is far behind in almost every area. Despite that, it made it to this list of best premium smartphones under Rs 70k because of Apple’s software experience and for those who prefer an iPhone. Moreover, the base iPhone models saw a reasonable upgrade last year when compared to the Pro model. They got the latest Apple A-series chip upgrade, the camera control button, and Apple Intelligence support, which surely will attract buyers. The iPhone 16 acts as a great entry point into the iOS ecosystem also.

However, you may want to skip it and hop onto the Android bandwagon if having the latest specifications is your thing. The 60Hz display of the iPhone 16 may bother you in the long run, along with 128GB storage which is quite less by today’s standards of flagships, and the slow charging times as well. Additionally, while it can be addressed, the iPhone 16 software delivered one of the buggiest iOS experiences we’ve encountered on an iPhone.

To sum up, buy the iPhone 16 if you are already in the Apple ecosystem, want an iPhone only, or switch to an iPhone, want decent cameras paired with good performance. Skip it due to the inferior specifications compared to the other devices available in the same price range.

OnePlus 13: Rs 69,999

The final handset on the list is OnePlus 13, which debuted only earlier this month in India. The OnePlus 13 is the smartphone in this list with the least amount of flaws. It has everything a flagship smartphone should have: an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a QHD display, the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm, extended software support, wireless charging support, a huge 6000mAh silicon carbon battery, and whatever else you can think of.

Skip the device only if you don’t prefer its design or if you are someone who wants a camera-centric device. Aside from these, we don’t think the OnePlus 13 should disappoint you in any way.