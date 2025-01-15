Oppo Releases January 2025 Security Patch Update for Find X8 with Camera Improvements

Oppo has released the January 2025 security patch update for Find X8 flagship along with camera improvements to enhance the photography experience. The new update is now available to download in India. It is the third update Oppo has released for Find X8 this month.

The January 2025 security patch update for Find X8 bears version number CPH2651_15.0.0.501(EX01) and weighs 793.50MB. The update has the following changelog:

Camera

Improves camera stability and performance for a better photography experience.

Improves the quality of photos taken using the front and rear cameras.

Communication & interconnection

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of wireless connections.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of cellular communications.

System

Integrates the January 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The update is now available for Indian units of Find X8. If it hasn’t reached your device, you might have to wait for a bit as it could be a phased rollout. This is the third update Oppo has released for the device as it continues to refine the user experience of the device. The first update of the month brought a new set of watermarks to use within the camera app. Similar to the latest update, it also improved some scenes in the camera.

We reviewed the handset back in December and it impressed us in all areas where a smartphone should deliver. Our conclusion to the review was that the Oppo Find X8 seems like a worthy contender against the competition at Rs 69,999 and excels in almost every aspect, be it a power-packed chipset, decent display, smooth and feature-rich software, great build quality, or versatile cameras.