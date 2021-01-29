Advertisement

Portronics Auto 12 In-Car Bluetooth Receiver launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 4:49 pm

Latest News

Portronics Auto 12 is an add-on Bluetooth kit which is an inexpensive and effective solution to turn any ordinary music system or car stereo into a wireless device.
Advertisement

Portronics has announced the launch of their In-Car Bluetooth Receiver- “Auto 12”. Backed with a 1-Year warranty, the Auto 12 is priced at Rs 1,499 but the product is currently available at introductory discounted prices, on all leading online and offline stores.

For hassle-free music streaming or taking phone calls while driving, Auto 12 is an add-on Bluetooth kit which is an inexpensive and effective solution to turn any ordinary music system or car stereo into a wireless device. Auto 12 is extremely portable & lightweight.
 

Portronics Auto 12 comes with the 5.1 Bluetooth technology, which lets you go hands-free while taking calls or streaming music. The product comes with in-built active noise-cancellation and ensures voice clarity for both music and calls.

In further addition, the device is equipped with voice-assistant technology which easily activates Siri, Google Assistant, etc, with a single voice command.

 
Auto 12 also has a special bass enhancer feature, which can be activated with just the press of a button, and one can easily balance or increase the bass of the audio as per the need. The Bluetooth receiver is compatible with home stereos/speakers, car stereos, and headphones with 3.5mm audio input. It supports iPhones, Android phones, and all other Smartphones.

Portronics launches My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T portable Laptop stands

Portronics launches Harmonics 300 wireless sports headset for Rs 2,999

Portronics My Buddy Hexa 22 Portable Laptop Stand launched for Rs 1299

Portronics UFO PRO Universal Charging Station launched for Rs 1,499

Portronics launches AUTO 14 Bluetooth Receiver and Transmitter Adapter

Portronics introduces CleanEx, CleanEx 101 portable UV Sterilizer Sticks in India

Latest News from Portronics

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Arrow launches BX90 Pro wireless in-ear neckband headset at Rs 1299

Samsung expands ECG and blood pressure tracking to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in 31 more countries

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies