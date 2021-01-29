Portronics Auto 12 In-Car Bluetooth Receiver launched in India

Portronics Auto 12 is an add-on Bluetooth kit which is an inexpensive and effective solution to turn any ordinary music system or car stereo into a wireless device.

Portronics has announced the launch of their In-Car Bluetooth Receiver- “Auto 12”. Backed with a 1-Year warranty, the Auto 12 is priced at Rs 1,499 but the product is currently available at introductory discounted prices, on all leading online and offline stores.



For hassle-free music streaming or taking phone calls while driving, Auto 12 is an add-on Bluetooth kit which is an inexpensive and effective solution to turn any ordinary music system or car stereo into a wireless device. Auto 12 is extremely portable & lightweight.





Portronics Auto 12 comes with the 5.1 Bluetooth technology, which lets you go hands-free while taking calls or streaming music. The product comes with in-built active noise-cancellation and ensures voice clarity for both music and calls.





In further addition, the device is equipped with voice-assistant technology which easily activates Siri, Google Assistant, etc, with a single voice command.





Auto 12 also has a special bass enhancer feature, which can be activated with just the press of a button, and one can easily balance or increase the bass of the audio as per the need. The Bluetooth receiver is compatible with home stereos/speakers, car stereos, and headphones with 3.5mm audio input. It supports iPhones, Android phones, and all other Smartphones.